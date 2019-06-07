Volunteers brave the heat to provide blessings

Each summer, while students leave the campus and serve on missions in multiple venues, The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is blessed to have volunteer mission teams from across the state working to prepare the campus for their return. Already this summer, a motivated group from First Baptist Church of Tangerine, Fla., and Trinity Baptist Church in Apopka, Fla., sacrificially used their talents, energy, and resources to remodel and prepare campus facilities for the upcoming Fall Semester.

The volunteers arrived on Sunday, May 26, and were faced with extreme heat as temperatures consistently stayed in the upper 90’s. The volunteers were led by Dianne Lovett, a former BCF trustee, and current BCF Trustee Fran Carlton. Many of the volunteers were returning volunteers, having served on the campus over the last several years. Throughout their time on campus, the team poured their hearts into several projects including flooring, painting, organizing, cleaning, and installing drywall.

The leaders and their teams understand the impact that their service has on the BCF campus. “Our team has been volunteering at The Baptist College of Florida for the past six years,” Lovett stated. “Even though we work very hard to complete the projects assigned to us, we have a good time visiting with the college staff and each of our team members. More importantly, we understand that what we do directly impacts the ministry and mission of the college in a positive way.” BCF Assistant to the Director of Operations Neal Potter also recognized their impact as he worked alongside the group during the week. “They are extremely hard workers,” stated Potter. “The work that they get done is not only efficient, but quality work.”

Each evening, the volunteers made time for fellowship, prayer, and devotion. On Wednesday, May 29, BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen led the volunteers in their prayer and devotion time, and shared his heart and vision for BCF. Kinchen thanked the team for their service and for braving the heat to serve the Lord at BCF. In appreciation for their service, the BCF Maintenance Team served the volunteers ice cream on May 30. The team of volunteers returned home on May 31, having left their mark on the BCF campus.

To learn more about campus mission opportunities or degree programs at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.