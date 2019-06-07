Smith obit

Vivian Smith was born March 22, 1961 to the late Minnie Lee Smith and Frank Smith in Washington County, Florida. Being reared in a Christian home by her grandmother, Flora Lucas, Vivian accepted Christ at an early age. At 12:17 pm at Northwest Florida Community Hospital, the Lord called Vivian home.

She leaves behind seven children: Davitt Miranda of Spring Hill, Florida, Nakisha Merriel of Chipley, Florida, Michelle Merriel of Marianna, Florida, Marcus Merriel of Chipley, Florida, Stephanie Merriel of Chipley, Florida, Donna Smith of Chipley, Florida, and Misty Merriel of Chipley, Florida. She Also leaves behind one sister, Phenix “Tina” Dixon; the father of her children, Robert Merriel; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Vivian is now resting peacefully with her parents; brothers: Dennis Lampley, Arnold Lampley, and Charles Lampley; sisters: Phebe May and Mary Frances Smith.

She was truly a lovely soul who had a heart of gold and was always willing to help anyone in need. She had an over abundant amount of love for her family particularly her children and grandchildren and loved cooking.

A Celebration of Vivian’s Life will be held 11 AM CST, Saturday, June 8, 2019 from the sanctuary of the Yes Lord Deliverance Ministries, Inc. of Chipley, Florida, with pastor, Apostle David Woods, & Rev. Alfred Bellamy, officiating. Committal Service will follow in the Orange Hill Cemetery of Chipley, Florida, with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public viewing will begin on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 10 AM – 9 PM at Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida. The remains will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to services on Saturday.