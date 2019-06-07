One charged with methamphetamine possession

PONCE DE LEON – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports the Wednesday, June 5 arrest of Aaron M. Grant, 24, of Ponce de Leon.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Highway 90 near Ponce de Leon around 10:17 p.m. when he observed a man walking alongside the roadway just east of the city limits. The deputy made contact with the subject, later identified as Grant.

During the course of that encounter, Grant was asked to turn his pockets inside out, at which time he removed a clear baggie from his right front pocket and began to shake it in an attempt to empty its contents. The deputy observed white crystals falling from the bag and was then able to recover it from Grant. The crystals remaining in the bag field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Grant was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and resisting an officer without violence.