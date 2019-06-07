McLendon scholarships still available for Chipola summer terms

MARIANNA— McLendon Educational Trust Scholarship applications for the summer semesters are still available in the Chipola College Foundation office and on the college website, www.chipola.edu.

Applications for the Summer 2019 terms will be accepted until funds are depleted. Completed applications may be submitted in person at the Foundation office or mailed to Chipola College Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL 32446. Only one McLendon Educational Trust Scholarship award will be made per student for Summer 2019. Students who have already received notice of a McLendon awards for the Summer 2019 semester, will not need to submit another application.

The scholarship may be used toward tuition and/or books for the Summer 2019 terms at Chipola. Applicants must complete the scholarship application and provide documents outlined on the application, which include: a student letter, college and/or high school transcripts and the previous year’s household income tax returns. The scholarship selection is based on both financial need as well as merit.

For information, contact the Chipola College Foundation at 850-718-2445.