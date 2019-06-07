Jackson obit

Laverne Jean Jackson, of Ponce de Leon, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on May 29, 2019 in the St. Vincent’s Hospital of Birmingham, Alabama. She was 83 years old and of the Red Bay Community.

Laverne was born on November 15, 1935 to the late Roosevelt & Sarah Wilkerson Hogans in Walton County, Florida. Being raised in a Christian home, she accepted Christ as her personal Savior and became a devoted and faithful member of the Red Bay Church of Christ in Ponce de Leon, Florida. Her pride and joy was her children, who she raised with love, and instilling in them the tools necessary to be successful adults. Laverne will always be remembered as a loving mother, blessed grandmother, devoted sister, beloved aunt, cousin and friend.

She leaves to cherish her memories her two daughters: Wenonah Jackson of Columbus, Georgia, and Marcia Campbell of Ponce de Leon, Florida; four sons: Mitzi Jackson (Natasha Clark) of Birmingham, Alabama, Karlos (Twyla) Jackson of Jacksonville, Florida, Demetrius Jackson (Dr. Miranda Edwards) of Columbus, Georgia, and Myrick Anderson (Leah) of Katy, Texas; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sister: Dreena (Elliott) Reed of Panama City, Florida; niece: Dr. Alysha Reed of Conroy, Texas; two nephews: Donovan (Tymon) Reed of Riverview, Florida, and Byron (Maria) Reed of Canton, Ohio; along with a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Laverne’s Life will be held 3 PM CST, Saturday, June 8, 2019 from the sanctuary of the College Avenue Church of Christ in DeFuniak Springs, Florida. Committal Service will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery of Ponce de Leon, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6-8 PM CST in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. The remains will lie in repose at the church on Saturday.