HCSO arrests sex offender for failing to register address and selling marijuana

BONIFAY – A sex offender is back in custody following a search warrant served at a Starr Lane residence in Bonifay.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office investigators executed the warrant the morning of Thursday, June 6 after an investigation determined narcotics were being sold from the residence.

During the course of the search, investigators observed other persons in the home, including multiple juveniles and 32-year-old Jason Van Avery, a convicted sex offender. Investigators were able to confirm Van Avery had been living at the home for up to six months but was listed as living at an address in Caryville though Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s sexual predator/offender registration system.

Van Avery is charged with the sale of marijuana – the original charge that led to issuance of the search warrant – as well as possession of drug paraphernalia due to a marijuana grinder, pipe, and digital scales being found in the home.

Van Avery is also charged with sex offender failing to notify law enforcement of change of address, resisting arrest without violence, and violation of Bonifay’s City ordinance to register as a sex offender.