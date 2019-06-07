Fowler obit

Mrs. Wynell Fowler, 89, of Graceville, passed away, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Graceville.

Mrs. Wynell was born in Geneva County, AL, on July 31, 1929 to the late Arthur and Essie Blount Boutwell. She married the love of her life Lee on January 20, 1947.

Mrs. Wynell a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, cooking for them. She also enjoyed reading her Bible, rocking and working outside.

A Home-going service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Chitty officiating. Burial will follow in Beulah Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends Friday, 1 p.m. until time of service.

Predeceased by her husband of 72 years Lee Fowler.

Survived by six children Roy (Jean) Fowler, Ray (Deborah Ann) Fowler, Ronald Fowler, Rex (Karlie) Fowler, Retha (Dalton) Upchurch, Ricky Fowler; two brothers Moody Boutwell, Don Boutwell; one sister Billie Jewel Overstreet; 14 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews.