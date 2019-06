More than 100 area students recently completed Chipola’s free ACT Prep course. The Chipola Academic Center for Excellence (ACE) offered the free course for high school students in the five-county district. Chipola ACE Director Bonnie Smith and ACE Coordinator Charity Sikora developed the course to help more students earn the score needed to obtain the Bright Futures Scholarship. The course met seven times in the weeks leading up to the June 8 ACT Test. Future courses are planned.

