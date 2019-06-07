Bonifay man charged with cocaine possession

BONIFAY – A regular patrol of JJ Whitaker Road resulted in the arrest of a local man Wednesday, June 5.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling the area around 11:30 that night when he observed a truck with its lights turned off stopped in the middle of the road.

The driver, later identified as 24-year-old William D. Janas of Bonifay, turned on his lights and pulled to the side of the roadway after the deputy activated his emergency lights.

A records check through dispatch revealed Janas’ driver’s license was suspended, and he was placed in the deputy’s patrol vehicle, where he was detained for driving on a suspended license.

A consensual search of Janas’ truck followed, during which the deputy located a bag containing a white powdery substance Janas admitted was cocaine. Two cut straws containing the same substance were also recovered from the vehicle.

Janas was transported to Holmes County Jail on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended.