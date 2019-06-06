Kay H. Wall, age 76 of Chipley, passed from this life on June 5, 2019 at her residence.

Kay was born on August 19, 1942 in Aiken, South Carolina to Redmond and Annie Busbee Heath. She received her Master’s from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, and worked as a school teacher. She had lived in the Florida Panhandle for 27 years, coming from Texas, and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Rodney Wall of Chipley, FL; one son: Derek Wall and wife Gina of Lynn Haven, FL; one daughter: Tami Bohannon and husband Mike of Aiken, SC; three brothers: Charles Heath and wife Marie of Aiken, SC, Harvey Heath of Aiken, SC, Redmond Heath and wife Frankie of Aiken, SC; three sisters: Rosalee Settle of Jay, FL, Shelvia Beard and husband Curtis of Aiken, SC, Louise Parnell of Lucedale, MS; five grandchildren: Sidni Hager and husband Chad, Jarrett Bohannon, Keaton Wall, Colton Wall, Makinsey Wall; two great grandchildren: Grason Hager and Weston Hager.

A celebration of life will be held 10A.M. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida, with Rev. Tim Patton officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Covenant Care Hospice of Marianna or the building fund for Shiloh Baptist Church.