Lucas obit

Mrs. Rebecca Violet Treadwell Lucas, age 88, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away June 5, 2019.

Born to William Alfred and Lettie Owens Bradley on July 16, 1930 in the Bethlehem Community of Holmes County, Florida. She graduated from Bethlehem High School and attended Campbell Business School in Dothan, Alabama. Rebecca worked hospitals in the area including Holmes County, Washington County and Campbellton Graceville Hospital. Also Bay Medical and Baptist Hospital in Pensacola holding numerous positions including administrator at Holmes County Hospital for four years. Rebecca worked as office manager for Manown Engineering and AUS before fulling retiring. Rebecca married Franklin Treadwell, Sr. in 1949, after Frank’s death in 1968 she married Harry G. Lucas in 1972.

Rebecca is preceded in death by her parents and both husbands, two sons, Andy Treadwell and Kenny Treadwell, a brother, W.J. Bradley and a sister, Margaret Treadwell.

She is survived by one son, Frank Treadwell, Jr; two daughters, Susan Pittman and husband Ed and Karen Slay and husband Larry; grandchildren, Brad Treadwell, Michael Huggins, Tim Turner, Kristen Nelson, Lucas Treadwell, Lacey Boswell; 18 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Charlotte Treadwell, Carole Justice and Gayle Clark and husband Howard; numerous very special and loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held 3:00 PM Friday, June 7, 2019 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Clark and John Treadwell officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1-2 PM at Peel Funeral Home.