A MESSAGE FROM SHERIFF JOHN TATE …

It has long been my mission to make Holmes County a safer place to work, live, and raise children.

Part of that duty includes addressing the drug problem in our community – but that in itself isn’t just about making arrests. It’s chiefly about helping those battling addiction find the help they need to make a complete and lasting recovery and about restoring families.

Addiction does not discriminate. It does not care about age, race, social or economic status. It isn’t just a law enforcement issue, either; it’s a community issue, one we can fight together by supporting those seeking a way out of the dark and destructive path of substance abuse.

From access to rehabilitation to educational programs and peer groups, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office has many pathways in place at Holmes County Jail that can help those struggling with addiction find recovery and go on to live a productive and fulfilling addiction-free life.

And while not everyone finds success in their first or even subsequent attempts to recover, it’s important to note that many do – and if even one life can be restored, then it’s worth the work on the part of the individual, HCSO, and our partners in the recovery effort.

But we also urge those with addiction to seek help before they find themselves in jail.

That is why we encourage the community to join us in our annual Faith in Recovery event, set to take place at 6 p.m., Friday, June 21, at The Place Downtown (the old skating rink), located at 497 St. Johns Road in Bonifay.

Not only do we invite those battling addiction to attend to seek help, we also invite parents, grandparents, spouses, children – anyone who may be discouraged by that battle – to come hear the stories of success, learn about recovery resources, and to know that they are not alone.