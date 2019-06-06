Camp Connect helps kids and their families cope with lingering trauma from Hurricane Michael

Hurricane Michael left a devastating impact on our communities, both in loss of property and emotional trauma. Disasters can be difficult to experience and can cause lasting effects.

Covenant Care has teamed up with Play Big and Save the Children to help children, adolescents, and families cope after the disaster of Hurricane Michael through the Camp Connect program.

“Children, adolescents and families will be able to explore and express their emotions in a supportive, safe and fun environment,” said Jeff Rogers with Covenant Care. “As children, adolescents and families share their personal storm stories, they will find healing and connection as they better understand the impact Hurricane Michael has had on their lives.”

A $50,000 grant from the Johnson & Johnson Foundation has made it possible for Covenant Care to host Camp Connect throughout Northwest Florida.

What: Camp Connect – Hurricane Michael

Where: Play Big

4540 Lafayette St., Marianna, Florida

When: Saturday, June 8, 2019 (please RSVP by June 7)

Saturday, June 15, 2019 (please RSVP by June 14)

Saturday, June 29, 2019 (please RSVP by June 28)

*Advance registration required.

For more information and to register, email campconnect@choosecovenant.org or call Monica Koetters at 850-384-7778.