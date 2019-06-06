Active shooter training at RMS

The Public Safety Division of Florida Panhandle Technical College will be conducting an active threat/shooter training session on Tuesday, June 11, at Roulhac Middle School in Chipley.

A hands-on simulation training, the session will take place in empty classrooms and removed from any summer classes currently in session.

Local residents should expect to see large numbers of law enforcement vehicles and personnel, as well as possible loud noises and increased activity in certain areas of the Roulhac Middle School campus.

“Our concern is that with the increased noise and activity, that some residents think there is a real emergency,” says Greg Hutching, director of the FPTC Public Safety Program. “We want to make sure that the public is aware of this training session.”

For more information regarding questions or concerns, please contact the Public Safety Division of Florida Panhandle Technical College at 850-638-1180, ext.339.