One charged with possession of methamphetamine

PONCE DE LEON – A Westville man was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine Saturday, June 1.

A deputy with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling the area of Highway 81 just south of Highway 90 in Ponce de Leon shortly after 10 p.m. when he observed a male and female walking alongside the roadway, with the female subject appearing to have difficulty maintaining balance as they walked.

When the deputy stopped to check on the couple, he observed the male, identified as 26-year-old Jesse D. Hicks of Westville, to be behaving in a nervous manner. Both subjects appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

During the course of the encounter, the deputy observed a baggie containing a crystal-like substance lying on the ground just several feet from Hicks. The substance later field tested positive for methamphetamine. Hicks admitted the baggie was his and also advised the deputy he had consumed “a large amount of methamphetamine” the previous evening.

Hicks was arrested and transported to the Holmes County Jail, and the female subject was taken into custody for her own safety under the Myers Act, under which she was held for detox for several hours and later released.