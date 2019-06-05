Nease obit

Ricky Joe Nease, age 69 of Panama City, Florida, passed from this life on June 1, 2019 at River Valley Rehabilitation Center in Blountstown, Florida.

Ricky was born on July 23, 1949 in Bristol, Tennessee, to Leo Burnett Nease, Jr. and Glenna Morrel Nease. He had lived in the Florida Panhandle since 2001, coming from Tennessee. He retired from the United States Army after 20+ years of service. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing, but his greatest love was his granddaughter, Addie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Phyllis Nease; sister: Becky Nease Miller.

He is survived by his daughters: Annie Norwood and husband Darian of Youngstown, Florida, Michelle Nease Brown of Tennessee, Tabbie Lausee of Alabama; brother: Larry Nease of Tennessee; sister: Terry Miller and husband Kenneth of Seymour, Tennessee; grandchildren: Addelyn Norwood, Hunter Meade, Meghan Meade.

A celebration of life will be held 6P.M. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at New Life Fellowship Church in Chipley, Florida, with Bro. Zach Sewell officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, in charge of arrangements.