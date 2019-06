A Washington County Sheriff’s K9 alerted to illegal drugs during a traffic stop in Chipley last Friday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m. K9 Axil was deployed by his partner during a traffic stop on Rattlebox Road. The driver, 44 year-old Stacey Tyus, was subsequently arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyus was booked into the Washington County Jail.