Hunter safety courses offered in five counties in June

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety courses in five counties in June (list follows). Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters and learn about conservation.

Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

The locations and times are:

Online-completion course

Escambia County

June 12 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & June 29 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)

Molino Community Center

6450 Highway 95A in Molino

Leon County

June 21 (6 to 9 p.m. EDT) & June 22 (8 a.m. to noon EDT)

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission – Bryant Building

620 S. Meridian Street in Tallahassee

Santa Rosa County

June 19 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & June 29 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)

Jay Community Center

5259 Booker Lane in Jay

June 26 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & June 29 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)

Jay Community Center

5259 Booker Lane in Jay

June 26 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & June 29 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)

Santa Rosa County Extension Services

6263 Dogwood Drive in Milton

Wakulla County

June 22 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT)

UF/IFAS Extension

84 Cedar Avenue in Crawfordville

Traditional course (must complete both days)

Bay County

June 15 & 16 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT)

Bay County Shooting Range

10900 Steelfield Road in Panama City Beach

Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Panama City at 850-265-3676.