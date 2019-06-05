Hunter safety courses offered in five counties in June

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety courses in five counties in June (list follows). Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters and learn about conservation.
Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.
All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.
Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.
The locations and times are:
Online-completion course
Escambia County
June 12 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & June 29 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)
Molino Community Center
6450 Highway 95A in Molino
Leon County
June 21 (6 to 9 p.m. EDT) & June 22 (8 a.m. to noon EDT)
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission – Bryant Building
620 S. Meridian Street in Tallahassee
Santa Rosa County
June 19 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & June 29 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)
Jay Community Center
5259 Booker Lane in Jay
Santa Rosa County Extension Services
6263 Dogwood Drive in Milton
Wakulla County
June 22 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT)
UF/IFAS Extension
84 Cedar Avenue in Crawfordville
Traditional course (must complete both days)
Bay County
June 15 & 16 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT)
Bay County Shooting Range
10900 Steelfield Road in Panama City Beach
Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Panama City at 850-265-3676.