FPTC announces summer session for creative students

School-age students are much different today from any time in history, far surpassing the creativity of past generations, due in large part to ready access to today’s technology.

Florida Panhandle Technical College is offering a free and innovative first-time program titled “How To Express Yourself Better Than Average in the Digital World” in order to foster this desire to produce creative content.

With the assistance of a grant from CareerSource Chipola, this free series of classes is designed to expose a student with an interest in drones, photography, music and audio/video to a full-immersion experience in creative production.

Each class lasts a week, is open to students in grades 9 through 12 in Washington and surrounding counties, and the class series starts on Monday, June 10, running through June and possibly into July, depending on demand.

“We have many inquiries about classes for drones, photography, audio production, video production and associated skillsets,” says Martha Compton, director of Florida Panhandle Technical College. “This series of classes allows us to expose this age group to new technologies, with the hope that they will see job opportunities following graduation.”

The series of one-week classes will take place on the FPTC campus and will run from 9AM until 2PM daily. Students will be responsible for bringing their own lunches.

“If a student has interest in a career involving drones, photography, radio, television, music, audio and video production or content creation,” says Compton, “this free class opens some doors, gets the creative juices flowing and demystifies the technology necessary to pursue this type of career.”

Class size is limited. For more information about this innovative summer class offering, call Florida Panhandle Technical College at 850-638-1180 (Ext. 302) 8AM-3PM Monday through Thursday, or email paul.goulding@fptc.edu.

“This is not a summer baby-sitting offering,” Compton continues, “and the program is offered free to participating students, but it is not free to execute. We encourage students with a real desire to explore these technologies to attend, and we appreciate our School Board, corporate entities and business community partners, who make this possible.”