Mr. Marvin R. Burr, age 86, of Bonifay, FL, was escorted by angels to his heavenly home on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Marvin was born on December 1, 1932 in Chesterfield, South Carolina and moved to Eagle Lake, FL in 1938. He was a graduate of Winter Haven High School and after moving to Hartford, CT, later graduated from the University of Connecticut. After graduation, Marvin became the Director of Blind Services for the State of CT.

Marvin is survived by his loving wife, Gladys and her children, Cathie Moody (Bill), Gene Smith (Kelli) and grandson, Marshal Smith. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Minnie Burr; brother, John W. Burr (Olive); sister Geldra Antoinetti (Al); brother Vernon L. Burr (Dean) and sister Joan Blackburn (Mayo) as well as many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM Thursday, June 12, 2019, at Lakeside Memorial Park in Winter Haven, FL. Memorialization was by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.