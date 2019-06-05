Alabama man facing multiple charges

NOMA – A traffic stop conducted in the area of Main Street in Noma the morning of Tuesday, June 4, resulted in the arrest of an Abbeville, Alabama man.

As the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deputy approached the stopped vehicle, he observed the backseat passenger, later identified as 19-year-old Steven D. Mills, toss something out the window. The deputy retrieved the object – a clear bag containing synthetic marijuana – and asked Mills to step out of the car.

The deputy also observed a bag containing methamphetamine and a set of digital scales in the floorboard near where the passenger had been sitting.

Mills was arrested and is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a synthetic drug, evidence tampering, and possession of drug paraphernalia.