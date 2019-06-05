Adams obit

Lowell Earnest Adams, age 90 of Panama City, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on June 3, 2019 at his residence.

Lowell was born on November 3, 1928 in Chipley, Florida, to Dewey and Ethel Taylor Adams. He served in the United States Air Force and retired after 21 years of service. He lived in Bay County, Florida, for the previous 53 years, coming from Alaska. He loved spending time in the outdoors, especially fishing. He was gifted at wood working and enjoyed collecting coins. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Dewey and Ethel Adams; two brothers: Charlie D. Adams, Quinton Adams; sister: Elvia Holmes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Jean Adams of Panama City, FL; three sons: John Adams of Panama City, FL, Craig Adams of Youngstown, FL, Mike Adams of Westville, FL; two daughters: Cheryl Cockrell (Bill) of Lynn Haven, FL, Elisa Green (Ricky) of Bonnieville, KY; five brothers: Carlton Adams (Brenda) of Chipley, FL, James Adams of Graceville, FL, Hollice Adams of Panama City, FL, Alton Adams (Jeanette) of Westville, FL, Frank Adams of North Carolina; two sisters: Ella Armstrong of Panama City, FL, Lynn Burgess of Dothan, AL; two sister-in-laws: Maurine Adams of California, Roxie Adams of Panama City, FL; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 3P.M. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Salem United Methodist Church in Graceville, Florida, with Rev. Steve Ashbrook officiating. Interment will follow in Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to Wounded Warriors at woundedwarriorproject.org.