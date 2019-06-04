Preparing to be Prepared Class

Tuesday, June 18, 6:00-8:30 p.m., at the Washington County Ag Center, 1424 Jackson Ave., Chipley.

With the start of hurricane season, it’s time to have a game plan and be prepared! We will cover food, water, shelter, sanitation and personal hygiene, first aid, power, communication, cooking, and general supplies to help your family weather various types of emergencies. Registration fee is $5 and includes class materials. Space is limited. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265 or the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108.

