Mr. David Earl Mack, age 57, of Graceville, FL, went home to be with the Lord on May 28, 2019 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida, with his family at his bedside.

He was native of Jackson County, FL, formerly employed at Dozier School for Boys, Sunland Center of Marianna and currently Dollar General Distribution Center in Marianna, FL.

He was born November 12, 1967 in Graceville, Florida, to Carolyn Mack and the late Claymond “Red” Mack.

He received his former education at Graceville High School and served his country in the United States Army, receiving an honorable discharge.

He was preceded in death by his father; aunt: France Green and an uncle, Johnny Miller Green and father-in-law: John Davis Walker.

He is survived by his loving mother, Carolyn Mack; grandmother: Johnnie Mae Smith; siblings: James E. Mack, Sara Mack, Pearl (Willie) Kirkland, Sr., Mattie Mack (Willie Smith) all of Graceville, Florida, Carolyn Mack of Tampa, Florida, Debbie Reco Haugbook; loving nieces: Sabrina Kirkland, Pedria Johnson (Andrew) and sons, Jeremiah and Demetrius; nephews: Carlos Bowden (Trimekeia) and son, Jaylin, Willie James Kirkland, Jr. and son, Malachi; aunts and uncles: Mattie Ree Daniels (Ulysses), Lois Smith, Alice Scott, Ruby Smith, Emma Adams, Lily Jett (Ernest), Virginia Green and Jimmy L. Green; ex-wife, Janice Mack; loving mother-in-law: Annie Marie Walker; sisters and brothers-in-law: Sandra Walker, Connie Richardson, Alicia Olds, David Walker (Diane) and Michael Walker, Sr.; children that became David children: Antionette Walker, Tyrek Godwin, Shaun Russ, Treasure Dixon, Nyasiah Davis, Saniya Cooper, Jeshaiah Dixon, Terance Olds, Ashley Richardson, Shanta Richardson, Jahmeer McGriff, C.J. Walker, Shayla Walker, David Walker, Jr., Calvin Razz, Daja Walker and Michael Walker; numerous more loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 3-6 PM, Friday, June 7, 2019 in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

A celebration of life will be 11 AM, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at New Zion Temple Church of God in Christ, Washington Avenue in Graceville, FL.

He will be laid to rest in the Graceville Community Cemetery, with military honors, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.