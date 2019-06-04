Ellis obit

Mr. Jerry Devane Ellis, age 75, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away June 1, 2019 at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva, Alabama. He was born July 22, 1943 in Bonifay, Florida, to the late William Benjamin Ellis and Dorothy Dix Yates Ellis.

Mr. Ellis is survived by his wife of 49 years, Darlous Everett Ellis of Bonifay, FL; two daughters, Ayshia Ellis Hatcher of Warner Robins, GA, and Tia Ellis Morris and husband Johnny of Ansbach, Germany; one sister, Iris Wells and husband James of Bonifay, FL; four grandchildren, Caroline Hatcher, Mary-Ellen Morris, Clark Morris and Amelia Morris; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Thursday, June 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. A private burial will be held in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Bonifay Cemetery Committee, 301 North Etheridge Street, Bonifay, FL 32425.