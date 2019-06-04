Donalson obit

Jane Ellen Donalson passed away at Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the age of 52.

Jane was born on May 15, 1967 to Dr. and Mrs. J.T. Donalson. She came to live with Karen Henrickson, Harry Green, and family at the age of 5. Jane graduated from Hope School, worked at Rhynes’ Day Care, and then attended JCARC. Jane had a love for folding clothes and keeping garbage cans clean. She loved her Mardi Gras beads and hair bands. Jane was a blessing to all who knew her. She was always happy, pleasant, and loved everyone. She was the true meaning of unconditional love.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harry and Emily Howell (Pops and FanFan) and Phil Henrickson.

Survivors include her mother, Karen Howell Henrickson; sisters, Karey Green Lambert (Andy) and Kristin Green Roberts (John Young); brother, Jim Henrickson; uncle, Randy Howell; five nieces, Kendall Cummings Lambe (Cody), Brook Cummings, Sarah Hewett, Lily Roberts, Kaia Henrickson; one nephew, Graham Roberts. She was also survived by many close friends of the family that loved her like a sister.

Funeral services will be 2p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church with Reverend Dr. Nathan Attwood and John Young Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery with James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

The family would like to thank Emerald Coast Hospice and Marianna Health and Rehab for the love and care they showed during this time.