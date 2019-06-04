Disaster funding passes House, heads to President Trump’s desk

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) issued the following statement after the final House and Senate passage of supplemental funding for Hurricane Michael and other 2018 disasters. The House passed the disaster aid 354 to 58.

“After almost eight months, Congress has finally done its job and passed a disaster aid bill for the people of North Florida. Never in our nation’s history has it taken so long to do the right thing following a devastating natural disaster. This is a shameful example of putting politics before people and Democratic leadership’s willingness to hold funding hostage over their hatred for President Trump.

“I’m thankful for President Trump’s unwavering support. With his help I successfully secured $1.7 billion in military funding that will be instrumental in jumpstarting Tyndall Air Force Base’s rebuild and restoring military readiness and training operations. We were also able to secure funding for the many farmers, ranchers and timber producers who suffered terrible losses in the storm.

“Over the last seven months I have stood on the House floor, the Capitol steps, in countless hearing rooms, and even on Air Force One demanding that the victims of Hurricane Michael not be forgotten. While many in Washington forgot about the Florida Panhandle, President Trump did not. He made a commitment to North Florida – he promised to help us rebuild. With his ongoing support and this much-needed disaster relief funding, we will continue to rebuild the Panhandle.”

Dr. Dunn was instrumental in securing funding to rebuild Tyndall Air Force Base, working with both the Air Force and leaders in Congress to ensure adequate funding was included. The disaster supplemental funding included $670 Million for Air Force Operations and Maintenance and $1 Billion for Military Construction to rebuild Tyndall Air Force Base.

“We would not have gotten this disaster relief bill done without the constant persistence of Neal Dunn. He worked tirelessly to make sure we included the funds necessary to rebuild Tyndall Air Force Base, and to make sure the families who were devastated are able to get the relief they need to rebuild,” said Republican Whip Steve Scalise.

Earlier Monday, Congressman Dunn spoke on the House floor blaming Congressional inaction on the delayed disaster supplemental vote.