HCSO, bus drivers train for school bus safety

BONIFAY – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office was among local emergency agencies to address Holmes School District bus drivers in a safety workshop held Friday, May 31.

Sheriff Tate and staff spoke about a variety of safety topics ranging from the importance of drivers following their instincts, to handling unthinkable and even potentially deadly situations such as active shooters.

“It is just as important for our school bus drivers to think ahead and be prepared for these scenarios as it is for our teachers and school administrators,” said Sheriff Tate.

“Our bus drivers do more than transport our students. They often serve as the eyes and ears of the community, having driven their route enough and knowing their assigned children well enough to spot when something doesn’t seem right.”