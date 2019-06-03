Clarke obit

William Harold (Billy) Clarke, age 64, of Chipley, FL, passed from this life Saturday, June 1, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born October 15, 1954 in Richmond, VA, to the late Harold Reese Clarke, and Virginia Cobb Booth.

William had been a resident of Chipley for three years. He moved here from Palatka, FL. He worked at Florida Furniture for 24 years, and retired from Georgia Pacific after 14 years.

He is preceded in death by his father Harold Clarke, mother Virginia Booth, and brother Wesley Christopher Clarke.

Survivors include his wife, Anita Pippin Clarke; son, William Christopher Clarke and wife Jessica of Ocala, son, Kenneth Wayne Clarke of Palatka; step-son, Caleb Pettis and wife Leah of Chipley, step-son, Cody Pettis and wife Emily of Chipley; one brother, James Michael Clarke and wife Beth of Whitestone, VA; one sister, Machelle Clarke of Atlanta, GA; step-mother, Sarah Clarke of Palm Coast, FL; and four granddaughters: Claire Clarke, Braelyn Pettis, EllieAnn Pettis, and Gracie Pettis.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home in Chipley. Visitation at 10:00 A.M. and services at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church in Chipley.

