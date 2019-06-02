Knopp obit

Ernest “Skip” Knopp, Jr., age 73 of Fountain, passed from this life on May 31, 2019 at Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida.

Skip was born on August 6, 1945 in Nankin Township, Michigan to Ernest Carl Knopp and Magdalen Zemke. He had been a resident of Florida since 1957, coming from Michigan. He was of the Protestant faith and was a brick mason by trade. He courageously served in the United States Army and fought in the Vietnam War. Skip was a member and valuable asset of AmVets Post 231, Fountain, Florida, where he was the Canteen manager.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his brother: John “Butch” Knopp and wife Darlene of Wewahitchka, Florida; sister: Judy Heisler of Miami, Florida; special friends: Edward and Debra Lowe of Fountain, Florida.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.