Boswell obit

Mr. Thomas Ray Boswell, age 76, of Bonifay, Florida, went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born November 16, 1942 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Joseph David ‘J.D.’ Boswell and Violet Slay Boswell.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Boswell was preceded in death by three siblings, Ralph, Neltz and Ethel.

Mr. Boswell is survived by his wife, Shelia Boswell; four daughters, Christine, Vickie, Vonnie, Calina and one son, Floyd; two sons/grandsons, William and Blake; one brother, Lester and two sisters, Ruth and Ginger; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held 9:00 AM, Friday, May 31, 2019, at West Bonifay Baptist Church with Rev. Al Leach officiating. Interment followed with military honors in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing.