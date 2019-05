The McFatter/Owens Reunion will be held Saturday, June 15, at the Bonnett Pond Church Fellowship Hall, located at 2680 Bonnett Pond Rd. between Wausau and Vernon. Family and friends are encouraged to arrive at 11:00 a.m. for a time of fellowship before sharing a covered dish luncheon. Bring any old photos or family remembrances to share.

