Horton obit

David B. Horton, 69, of Grand Ridge died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his home.

David was born in Altha, FL, May 29, 1950 to the late Herchiel Byron Horton and Ella Mae Fox Horton.

He was a longtime educator with Grand Ridge and Sneads High Schools. He taught P.E. and coached basketball and baseball at Grand Ridge for several years prior to becoming the Drivers Ed teacher at both Grand Ridge and Sneads High Schools. He was a deacon, Sunday school Director, VBS Director at Providence Baptist Church in Grand Ridge and in later years served as a deacon at First Baptist Church of Marianna.

Survivors are his wife, June Neel Horton; son, Tony Horton (Holly) of Panama City Beach, FL; daughter, Kelly Ziglar (Ryan), of Marianna; three grandsons, Garrett, Dylan and Nathan Ziglar, all of Marianna; two sisters, Betty Meredith (Bruce), Dorothy Nicolo all of Tallahassee; brother-in-law, Bill Neel (Linda) of Grand Ridge; several cousins, nieces & nephews.

Funeral services will be Sunday, June 2, 2019 at First Baptist in Marianna with Shane Mercer officiating. Interment will follow in Carpenter Cemetery in Grand Ridge with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until funeral time at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Marianna.