Commemoration of the Battle of Midway

Pensacola, Fla. — Naval Aviation School Command (NASC) will be hosting a ceremony in honor of the 77th anniversary of the Battle of Midway on Tuesday, June 4, at the National Naval Aviation Museum onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola. The guest speaker for the event will be Rear Admiral (Retired) Donald P. Quinn.

Just six months after the attack on the United States at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the United States Navy inflicted irreparable damage to the Imperial Japanese Navy during the Battle of Midway. The Battle of Midway occurred between June 4 -7, 1942, and changed the tide of the war in the Pacific and the course of world history.