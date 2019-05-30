One in custody after citizen complaints

BONIFAY – A Bonifay man is charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia after investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to citizen complaints about drug activity taking place at his residence.

Investigators were dispatched to 2955 Music Court Thursday, May 23, and made contact with occupant Earl B. O’Bryan.

After advising him of the complaints, O’Bryan acknowledged to investigators that paraphernalia was present in the home and volunteered a bag containing four glass smoking pipes, stating that the items did not belong to him. Investigators additionally located three containers in the home that each held methamphetamine.

A warrant was later obtained for O’Bryan’s arrest, and he was taken into custody and transported to the Holmes County Jail.