Miles obit

Chuck Miles, 79, of Cottondale, FL, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Cottondale, FL, to Wiley Miles and Lina Davis Miles. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, A.D. Miles and Wes Davis and sister Martha Howard.

He is survived by four children, Wanda Biggs and husband, Rev. Allen Biggs of Marianna, FL, Tonja Land and husband, Steve Land of Cottondale, FL, Charles Miles Jr. of Murphyboro, GA, and William Miles of Cottondale; eight grandchildren, Amber Barnes and husband Ricky of Marianna, Joshua and Amanda Biggs of Marianna, Alyssa and Justin Harrelson of Dothan, AL, Jonathan Biggs of Jacksonville, Tanya and DJ Clunan of Panama City, Kyle Daniels and Beth of Marianna, Paige Miles of Compass Lake, Alexx Miles of Altha; 15 great grandchildren, Richie, Rylan, Rathan and Alyvia Barnes, Isabella, Lilly and Ellie Biggs, Asher and Adilyn Harrelson, Nolan and Emma Clunan, Stephanie and Lukas Daniels, Jayla Weeks and Abel Miles; one brother, Donnie Miles and wife, Rita of Warrensburg, MO; sisters, Agnes Twarkins of Kinsey, AL, and Bonnie and James Griggs of Malone, FL.

He liked farming, and working with horses and his cows. He loved to travel the world. He also was loved by many nieces and nephews and wonderful friends.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at The Sanctuary in Marianna, FL with Reverend Allen Biggs officiating. Interment will follow in the Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at The Sanctuary in Marianna, FL.

The family would like to thank Kindred Health, Emerald Coast Hospice, and his loving caregivers, Melinda Barber, Debbie Caswell, Linda Davis and Jenelle Smith.