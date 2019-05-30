HCSO announces drug arrests

HOLMES COUNTY – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office has made five arrests for the sale of illegal narcotics and has issued warrants for two additional subjects.

In custody are: Brenda Ann Biddle – Sale of methamphetamine; David Mickey, Jr. – Sale of methamphetamine; Alex Wright – Sale of methamphetamine; Vickie Nichols – Sale of methamphetamine and Walter Styer – Sale of Lortab.

Brenda Ann Biddle

David Mickey, Jr.

Vickie Nichols

Walter Styer

Alex Wright

Warrants have also been issued for Coy Jennings and Stormie Grimes, each for the sale of methamphetamine.

Stormie Grimes

Coy Jennings

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jennings or Grimes is asked to contact Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-3681, Option 1.

