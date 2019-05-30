Chipola’s West wins Kirkland Teaching Award

MARIANNA—Dr. Rachel West, assistant professor in Chipola College’s English department, has been selected by her colleagues for the Kirkland Award for Excellence in Teaching. West has worked at the college since 1992, where she teaches a variety of writing courses.

Dr. West is in her 27th year of teaching English at Chipola. She earned a BA in Literature from FSU, a master’s in literature from the University of Central Florida, and a PhD in Higher Education from FSU. She is coordinator of Chipola’s Throssell Literature/Language Festival. She presents at conferences, and assists in creating the technical theatre curriculum at Chipola. She has also begun teaching Script Analysis as part of the technical theatre track.

Dr. West recently completed the World War II Lives in Letters project which culminated in a Chipola Artist Series event on March 14. The event was a collaboration among Chipola, FSU’s Institute on World War II and the Human Experience, and the Northern Illinois University School of Theatre and Dance. Monologues were created from the scores of WWII letters from the Institute. Writers were brought to life by the actors from Northern Illinois University.

The Chipola faculty member who nominated West, says, “In the two semesters that I have been working at Chipola, Dr. West’s presence in school activities is evident. She organized and rallied support for the Literature/Language festival. I have spoken with Dr. West often about how she supports students and helps them in ways above and beyond basic necessity. This was especially evident in how she adapted her course following the recent hurricane.”

On winning the award, West says, “I appreciate the recognition from my peers and am honored to be in such remarkable company.”

West lives in Forks of the Creek with her husband, Mike.

The Kirkland Award was established by brothers, J.R. Kirkland and David Kirkland, in honor of their parents, the late Willis and Carolyn Kirkland of Marianna. The award provides a $1,000 bonus to the annual recipient. Previous winners include: Kurt McInnis, Amie Myers, Glenda Bethel, Casey Dowgul, Joy Ree (Georgia) Ashmore, Vikki Milton, Dr. Gina McAllister, Robert Ivey, Dr. David Hilton, John Gardner, Stan Young, Richard Hinson, JoAnn Everett, Dr. Rose Cavin, Dr. Lou Cleveland, Nancy Burns, Geraldine DeFelix, Mary McClendon, Dr. Stephen Shimmel, Lee Shook, Kathryn Roberts, Brenda Alford, Paul Huang, Peggy Register, Charlene Lord, Lonnie Keene, Dr. Cherry Ward, Jean Taylor, Dr. Robert Dunkle, the late Donald Holley, the late Dr. Bill Brievogel and the late Don Adams.