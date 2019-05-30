Apply now for Chipola Law Enforcement classes

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Criminal Justice Training Center is now accepting applications for daytime and evening Law Enforcement Academy and Corrections to Law Enforcement Cross-over for summer classes.

Program graduates have excellent employment opportunities throughout the state of Florida. Most jobs include benefit packages with sick and annual leave, health insurance and retirement. The program is 770 hours. Evening class takes about 11 months to complete. The day class takes approximately 5 months. Day classes meet weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., night classes meet from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Prior to admission, all candidates must earn a passing score on the Criminal Justice Basic Abilities Test (CJBAT). It is offered at the Chipola College Public Service Building each Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. The cost of the test is $45.

Applicants must have a standard high school diploma or its equivalent and must undergo a medical physical examination, background check and drug screen. Financial assistance is available based upon need and eligibility.

Classes are forming now. If interested please contact Steven Stewart, Law Enforcement Coordinator, at 850-718-2286 or stewarts@chipola.edu or visit http://chipolaworkforce.com/law-enforcement/.