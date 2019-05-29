Wycuff obit

Julia I. Wycuff, age 65 of Vernon, FL, passed from this life on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. She was born on May 3, 1954 to the late Mont and Clarah C. (McKinster) Moore in Louisa, KY.

Julia, formerly of Ohio, moved to Orlando, FL in 1984 with her husband Herbert. Then in 2016 they moved to the Vernon area to be closer to family.

She is survived by her loving husband, Herbert W. Wycuff of Vernon, FL, one daughter, Julia C.K.W. Steverson and husband Alan of Vernon, FL, one brother, James Donald Moore of Columbus, OH, one sister, Mary Frances Adkins of Louisa, KY, two grandchildren, Julia Rae Ann Wycuff and Wesley Trace Steverson.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. with funeral service to follow. Memorialization will follow by cremation.

