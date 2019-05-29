TDC releases new event advertising grant

The Washington County Tourist Development Council (TDC) will be launching a new event advertising grant for its fiscal year beginning October 1, 2019. The new grant will be reimbursable, requiring the event organizer to present an after-event report to the Council before any funds are disbursed. This new grant is available to all festivals and special events in Washington County, regardless of past funding.

All applications for events occurring between October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020 will be due to the TDC office no later than July 1, 2019. Any applications for grants received past this date will not be considered. The new grant application is available for pick up from the TDC office or on their website at www.visitwcfla.com.

If anyone should have additional questions about the grant process or eligibility, please contact the TDC office at (850) 658-4071 or director@visitwcfla.com.