Taylor obit

Mr. Ocie William Taylor, age 72, of Vernon, Florida passed away May 27, 2019 at his home.

He was born September 9, 1946 in Columbus, Georgia, to the late Jack Prather Taylor and Doris Sykes Taylor.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by one brother, Franklin Ray Taylor, one sister, Nellie Dallas Monk and a brother-in-law, Allen Monk.

Mr. Taylor graduated from Geneva High School in 1964.

He is survived by four brothers, James Taylor and wife Rhonda of Sarepta, LA, Melvin Taylor and wife Marion of Dunedin, FL, Tommy Taylor and wife Laverne of Vernon, FL, and Robert Taylor and wife Marian of Stafford, VA; two sisters, Della Shaw and husband Danny of DeFuniak Springs, FL, and Gladys Myers and husband Tommy of Parkersburg, WV; one sister-in-law, Christina Taylor of Jacksonville, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.