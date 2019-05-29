State Road 77 traffic shift at Earl Gilbert Road

Motorists traveling State Road 77 will encounter intermittent lane restrictions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, June 3, as crews prepare to transition traffic between Earl Gilbert Road and State Park Road to the newly constructed northbound travel lanes. Once traffic is shifted, reconstruction efforts on existing roadway will begin. Traffic flaggers will be onsite to assist drivers through the work area.

This work is part of the $58 million construction project that includes expanding the existing road to four lanes, adding drainage and safety improvements and the placement of new roadway signs and pavement markings.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and use caution when driving through the work zone.