Respect public places and each other

HOLMES COUNTY – With school out, summer has officially begun, and Sheriff John Tate and Holmes County Commissioners would like to remind Holmes County residents and visitors to make use of public places, parks, and facilities in a manner respectful to their fellow patrons, as well as the property itself.

“We welcome you to come and cool off from the heat and have fun, but we remind you to behave and act appropriately for your safety and the safety of others,” says Sheriff Tate.

Sheriff Tate cautions dangerous or otherwise inappropriate behavior will not be tolerated.

“If you can’t follow these guidelines, you could be charged and taken to jail,” he adds.

During Memorial Day Weekend alone, dispatchers at Holmes County’s Communication Center handled 326 calls for service with 206 of those calls being responded to by Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. Six arrests were made by HCSO in that time period. Of that number, three arrests were made at Vortex Springs for the separate and unrelated charges of cocaine possession, reckless display of a firearm, and disorderly intoxication.

Additionally, deputies also made 46 traffic stops.

County Commission Chairman Clint Erickson states the county is also cracking down on vandalism and misuse of public parks.

“We have several places in our beautiful county that make ideal spots for summer fun, and it is up to all of us to be good stewards of these public properties,” said Erickson. “Unfortunately, we have had serious issues with vandalism and parks being abused or not used appropriately at places such as Wayside Park and Dogwood Lakes Park. These parks are paid for by taxpayer money, and if anyone sees an issue that brings concern, we ask that they contact the Board of Commissioners at 850-547-1119.”

Any criminal activity should still be reported to Holmes County Sheriff’s Office by calling 850-547-3681, option 1, or by dialing 911 in an emergency.