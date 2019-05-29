Griffin obit

Mrs. Shirley Dianne Griffin, age 73, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away May 26, 2019 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida. She was born July 29, 1945 in Panama City, Florida, to the late James Hulon King and Tressa Elaine Carswell King.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Griffin and brother, Jimmy King.

Mrs. Griffin is survived by two sons, Russell Griffin and wife Jenny of Columbia, TN, and Greg Griffin and wife Beth of Geneva, AL; two sisters, Sandra Boswell and husband Marvys and Pam Treadwell and husband Rick, both of Bonifay, FL; four grandchildren, Jackson, Abbey, Laney and Ruby, and three great-grandchildren, Clarkson, Garrison and Grayton; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Carmel Assembly of God Church with Rev. Tommy Moore officiating. Interment will follow in the Carmel Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Carmel Church.