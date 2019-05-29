Chipola Engineering Tech Summer Camps

Chipola College will offer a series of Engineering Technology camps for ages 12-18.

The 5-day camp experience will introduce students to careers in Advanced Manufacturing, as well as educational pathways including college credit certificates and the A.S. Engineering degree, as well as A.S.-to-B.S. ET statewide articulation programs, and to a variety of program course content and activities.

Two sessions will be offered, with up to 12 students in each session.

Session 1—Monday, June 17 thru Friday, June 21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Session 2—Monday, June 24 thru Friday, June 28, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A possible third session may be offered.

The camp will be free of charge to students, and lunch will be provided.

For information, call Darwin Gilmore at 850-718-2270 or email gilmored@chipola.edu.