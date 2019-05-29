Barcena obit

Mr. Henry Barcena, Jr., 47 years old of Vernon, Florida, peacefully left this world on May 27, 2019. He was born July 21, 1971 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

He was preceded in death by his father Henry Barcena, Sr.

He is survived by his parents, Verna and Hayward Dykes of Vernon, FL, his sister, Laurie Higginbotham and husband Dana of Panama City, FL, his brother, Hayward Dykes, Jr. and wife Arie of Freeport, FL, his sister, Hayley Dykes of Vernon, FL. He is also survived by his three children, two sons, Dylan Hanalé Barcena and wife Pam of Brooksville, FL and Chad Olopana Barcena of Chipley, FL and a daughter, Belinda Faith Kamalani Barcena of Bonifay, FL; two grandchildren, Ella May Kalea Barcena and Zeb Hanalé Barcena; many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.

Henry was also known as the ‘Big Kahuna’ by some. He was very full of life and loved cutting up and making people laugh. He loved NASCAR and was always about his family and friends. He will definitely be missed by one and all that knew him.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Vernon Evangelistic Church, 3119 Main Street, with Rev. Keith Mashburn officiating. Interment will follow in the Weeks Cemetery on Dorch Circle in Vernon, FL with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 9-10 AM at Vernon Evangelistic Church.