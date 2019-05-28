Locke obit

Mr. James Earl Locke, age 74, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away May 25, 2019 at his home. He was born October 6, 1944 in Kynesville, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father, Noah Columbus Locke, his mother, Mabel Corbin Locke, and four sisters, Louise Fuller, Alice Peacock, Betty Locke and Asyneth Locke.

Mr. Locke is survived by five children, Loretta Holliday and husband Greg of Red Rock, TX, April Pelham and husband Keith of Graceville, FL, Jimmy Locke of Marianna, FL, Debra Locke of Columbia, AL, and Austin Locke of Dallas, GA; nine grandchildren, Jesse, Hope, Trant, Josiah, Lauren, Emily, Jake, Dustin, Austin; one brother, Kenneth Locke of Grand Ridge, FL; three sisters, Lorene Prather of Marianna, FL, Jewell Smith of Chipley, FL and Myrle Hudson of Tallahassee, FL; a brother-in-law, Homer ‘Bill’ Peacock of Rockwall, TX; numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.