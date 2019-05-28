Henry obit

Wanda Ann Henry, age 63 of Chipley, passed from this life on May 26, 2019 at Jackson Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Wanda was born on July 11, 1955 in Queens, New York, to Jack and Joann MacCulloch Hendrix. She had lived in the Florida Panhandle for the duration of her life and worked as a Department Manager at Walmart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Joann Hendrix; her loving husband: Michael Douglas Henry; sister: Diana Hendrix.

She is survived by her two sisters: Carolyn Hendrix of Sunny Hills, Florida, Liz Hendrix of Chipley, Florida; one brother: Jack Hendrix of Stark, Florida; numerous loved ones and extended family.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, in charge of arrangements.