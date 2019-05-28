Burch obit

Gwendolyn Louise Burch, 73, of Grand Ridge, FL, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at her home.

Gwen was born on May 14, 1946, to the late Rainey and Flossie Watts. She retired from the Jackson County School Board after 43 years of service at Grand Ridge School, where she was a mentor and confidant to many. Gwen was a lifelong active member of Christian Covenant Church, where she taught Sunday School, was a church Board Member, and a service leader who loved the church and the people who attended it. Her husband describes Gwen as woman who lived to spoil her grandchildren, she “just loved us”, and was completely devoted to God and family. Gwen was an amazing writer, who captured the beauty of goodness and faith through eloquent words that she shared with family and close friends.

Gwen was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Watts, and two sisters, Ella Mae Childs and Doris Watts Branch.

She is survived by her husband, Layfette Burch; one daughter, Staci Sneads and husband Sammy; one son, Jami Burch, and wife April; four grandchildren: Malaina Woods and husband Dustin, Braden Sneads, Spencer Sneads, and Wyatt Burch; one great grandchild, Mattalynn Woods; one sister, Sallie Gable and husband, Richard.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in Marianna, FL.

Funeral services will 10 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at Christ Covenant Church located at 2011 Finley Avenue, Grand Ridge, FL, with Reverends Gary Gable and Jerry Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.